You won’t believe how long it took to make Ankita Lokhande’s exquisite wedding lehenga

Television actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her long-time beau, Vicky Jain recently. The actor set massive wedding fashion goals as she wore stunning ensembles throughout the festivities. Ankita took the fashion quotient a notch higher with every ceremony and her wedding look was no different.

Ditching the usual red and the current trend of pastels, she opted for a heavily embellished golden lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The bridal ensemble, from the designer’s ‘Nooraniyat’ collection, took “1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship” to make, he said.

She looked ethereal in the ensemble that was “intricately hand embroidered in gold crystal beads and antique zardosi with geometric artwork”. We just couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning trailing veil that featured tassel detailing.

Ankita accessorised her look with heavy gold earrings, statement choker, necklace, nose ring, mang tikka, bangles and rings.

Complementing her look, Vicky wore an ivory coloured sherwani by the designer. It was embellished in beige dori and vintage zardosi embroidery and paired with ivory dhoti.

On her sangeet ceremony, Ankita wowed in an embellished lavender-hued lehenga, also by the designer. It was paired with a matching blouse and dupatta with feathery details, adding to the drama.

She accessorised it with an elegant diamond necklace and studs.

