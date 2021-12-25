Ankita Lokhande turns into a beautiful ‘Marathi mulgi’ for post-wedding ceremony

December 25, 2021 1:25:37 pm
Actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with beau Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony a couple of weeks back. Their love-filled pictures and impeccable wedding looks had all of us going gaga over the newlywed couple. Fans now have another reason to swoon over the actor as Ankita posted a series of pictures decked up as a traditional Marathi bride, looking beautiful as ever.
For the post-wedding ceremony, the actor went on a traditional route and chose to adorn the typical ‘Marathi mulgi‘ look. She adorned a yellow coloured silk sari with a broad red and golden border. Wearing the sari in a traditional Navari style, she paired it with a red blouse with golden embroidery and a matching red dupatta.
Ankita accessorised the look with green glass bangles, statement gold choker, matching earrings, a traditional nath, kamarbandh and crescent-shaped bindi. She wore her hair in a messy bun and adorned it with white gajra.
She added the finishing touches with subtle eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.
Complementing her look was husband Vicky Jain in an ivory textured kurta set by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. He paired the outfit with sleek brown shoes.
Prior to this, Ankita had stunned us in a heavily embellished golden lehenga that she wore for her wedding ceremony. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the lehenga took “1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship” to make.
