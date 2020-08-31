Ankita Lokhande looks lovely in this baby pink sari; see pics

What do you think about her sari look? (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Ankita Lokhande shot to fame with the daily soap, Pavitra Rishta, and has not looked back since then. But it is not only her strong acting skills, Ankita also has a versatile fashion sense. Recently, she took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself in a baby pink sari. Captioning the post, she wrote: “Ladkiya choti choti baaton per ro deti hai, per life ki badi se badi mushkil haste haste handle kar leti hai 😊”

Check out her pretty sari pictures below:

The actor wore the sari in the Nivi drape style, which originally belongs to Andhra Pradesh. The sari, which featured a golden border and matching polka dots, was styled in the most basic way.

The look was completed with basic black flats. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande) The look was completed with basic black flats. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande)

For jewellery, the actor opted for a pair of golden jhumkis, while keeping her hairdo neat with a low bun. We like how she completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, a flawless base, a little bindi and pink, mauve-toned lip shade.

The actor kept it extremely minimal. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande) The actor kept it extremely minimal. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande)

She was all smiles in the photo. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande) She was all smiles in the photo. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande)

Take a look at all the other times she gave us major sari goals!

Which is your favourite sari look?

