Ankita Lokhande disappoints in this black outfit; see pics

If there is a red carpet staple colour, it is black. At the recently-held Zee Rishtey Awards, 2020, actor Ankita Lokhande was seen in an off-shoulder black gown. The outfit had sequin detailing and a matching belt-like structure cinched at the waist. Although black is a safe red carpet choice, the Manikarnika actor could not really pull it off. In a case such as this, fitting is important and can make or break a look. In this regard, the fit was sloppy and did not work at all.

The look was completed with bright red lipstick and matching studs for earrings. She styled the hair by parting it at the centre.

At the home-front, it is Deepika Padukone who owns the black red carpet look. And though her appearances have been a mixed bag, when they work, they soar. Take for instance this black ensemble number which she nailed. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it consisted of a black sheer top paired with a short leather skirt. The outfit worked perfectly well for the actor as she completed it with that radiant smile of hers.

