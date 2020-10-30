scorecardresearch
Friday, October 30, 2020
Ankita Lokhande on experimenting with her look in Pavitra Rishta: Used to buy sarees on my own

Ankita Lokhande revealed she would some buy some of the sarees for the show on her own from Kolkata

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 30, 2020 5:30:06 pm
Ankita Lokhande, Pavitra RishtaAnkita Lokhande recalled how she designed saree looks for Archana's character in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. (Source: lokhandeankita/Instagram)

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who shot to fame with her debut role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the soap opera Pavitra Rishta, recently stumbled upon the sarees that she wore on the show, in her closet.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of the sarees, along with some of her saree looks from the popular TV show.

“I have always been fond of sarees,” Ankita wrote alongside the pictures. She recalled how she started experimenting with the look of her character Archana in the show. “With #Archana I started experimenting (with) my looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees.”

The Manikarnika actor revealed she would some buy some of the sarees for the show on her own from Kolkata. “I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for #Pavitrarishta on my own, I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the Pavitra Rishta fans,” she further wrote.

Ankita expressed how discovering the sarees after years made her feel nostalgic.

Do you remember Ankita’s looks in Pavitra Rishta?

