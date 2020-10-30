Ankita Lokhande on experimenting with her look in Pavitra Rishta: Used to buy sarees on my own

Ankita Lokhande recalled how she designed saree looks for Archana's character in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. (Source: lokhandeankita/Instagram)

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who shot to fame with her debut role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the soap opera Pavitra Rishta, recently stumbled upon the sarees that she wore on the show, in her closet.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of the sarees, along with some of her saree looks from the popular TV show.

“I have always been fond of sarees,” Ankita wrote alongside the pictures. She recalled how she started experimenting with the look of her character Archana in the show. “With #Archana I started experimenting (with) my looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees.”

Read| Ankita Lokhande looks lovely in this baby pink sari; see pics

The Manikarnika actor revealed she would some buy some of the sarees for the show on her own from Kolkata. “I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for #Pavitrarishta on my own, I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the Pavitra Rishta fans,” she further wrote.

Ankita expressed how discovering the sarees after years made her feel nostalgic.

Do you remember Ankita’s looks in Pavitra Rishta?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd