Ankita Lokhande’s lehenga for mehendi ceremony took 45 days to make; see pics

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau, Vicky Jain. The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with fun-filled engagement and mehendi ceremonies, looking ethereal as ever. And we just couldn’t take our eyes off the lovely couple as they adorned some stunning ensembles.

For the mehendi ceremony, the bride-to-be opted for an ivory lehenga set by Siddhartha Bansal that took “45 days from sketches to the actual ensemble”, the designer said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhartha Bansal (@siddharthabansal_)

The lehenga, which featured multicoloured floral embroidery and sequin embellishments, was “intricately and painstakingly crafted by 15 hand karigars, using crafts like dapka work, pita work and combinations of millions of sequins adorned with patchwork”.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif chose this unusual colour for her haldi ceremony; see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

It was paired with a backless matching choli with a plunging neckline and a pink zari dupatta. Ankita accessorised her attire with traditional gold jewellery including a heavy neckpiece, earrings, bracelet, mang tikka, kamar bandh and baju bandh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhartha Bansal (@siddharthabansal_)

Vicky complemented Ankita’s look in a floral printed pastel kurta and dhoti pants. He styled the look with a matching draped dupatta and a pair of brown juttis.

For the engagement ceremony, Ankita had slipped into a heavily embellished black gown with cape sleeves and waist cutouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHETNA PANDE (@iamchetnapande)

Following the colour palette of the ceremony, Vicky, too, wore a black turtleneck and matching trousers with a printed beige blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ankita_fandom (@ankita_fandom)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!