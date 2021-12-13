Ankita Lokhande’s lehenga for mehendi ceremony took 45 days to make; see pics

December 13, 2021 5:30:58 pm
Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau, Vicky Jain. The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with fun-filled engagement and mehendi ceremonies, looking ethereal as ever. And we just couldn’t take our eyes off the lovely couple as they adorned some stunning ensembles.
For the mehendi ceremony, the bride-to-be opted for an ivory lehenga set by Siddhartha Bansal that took “45 days from sketches to the actual ensemble”, the designer said.
View this post on Instagram
The lehenga, which featured multicoloured floral embroidery and sequin embellishments, was “intricately and painstakingly crafted by 15 hand karigars, using crafts like dapka work, pita work and combinations of millions of sequins adorned with patchwork”.
View this post on Instagram
It was paired with a backless matching choli with a plunging neckline and a pink zari dupatta. Ankita accessorised her attire with traditional gold jewellery including a heavy neckpiece, earrings, bracelet, mang tikka, kamar bandh and baju bandh.
View this post on Instagram
Vicky complemented Ankita’s look in a floral printed pastel kurta and dhoti pants. He styled the look with a matching draped dupatta and a pair of brown juttis.
For the engagement ceremony, Ankita had slipped into a heavily embellished black gown with cape sleeves and waist cutouts.
View this post on Instagram
Following the colour palette of the ceremony, Vicky, too, wore a black turtleneck and matching trousers with a printed beige blazer.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-