Ankita Lokhande keeps it blingy in sequin outfit for her birthday

The year may have been a complete dampener, but there is no way one would let it play spoilsport on their birthday too. And that’s exactly what Ankita Lokhande did. The actor, who recently celebrated her special day, opted for a sequin outfit — and well, we cannot get enough of the look.
As we all know that sequins are currently everyone’s favourite, the Pavitra Rishta actor too jumped on the bandwagon and opted for a sparkly outfit to ring in the day.
Check out the details of her outfit below to know more.
Ankita was seen in a champagne gold sequin dress with a V-neckline styled with a thin waist belt and layered golden necklace.
The look, styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda, was completed with dark golden peep-toe stilettos and hair tied up in a high ponytail.
For makeup, she kept things pretty simple with filled-in eyebrows, a champagne gold wash of colour on her lids, and a generous dose of mascara. The look was completed with a neutral pink lip colour.
What do you think about her latest look?
