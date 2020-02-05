Reuse and renew: Sustainable fashion choices should be the norm, says Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre loved that BAFTA encouraged celebrities to re-wear outfits. (Source: File Photo) Anita Dongre loved that BAFTA encouraged celebrities to re-wear outfits. (Source: File Photo)

The fashion industry produces 20 per cent of global wastewater and 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, which is more than all international flights and maritime shipping, according to a UN report. Considering this, BAFTA had requested celebrities to choose sustainable fashion for the red carpet this year. Though the ‘green carpet’ wasn’t mandatory, an Economic Times report suggests that the guests were given a sustainable fashion overview, list of sustainable fashion brands, re-sellers and rental options, courtesy of the Center for Sustainable Fashion at the London College of Fashion.

However, looks like it was only the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who chose to recycle a white Alexander McQueen gown that she first wore on a visit to Malaysia in 2012. Supporting the cause, ace designer Anita Dongre in an interview to Economic Times said she loved that they encouraged celebrities to re-wear outfits.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were spotted on the red carpet. While the Prince kept things sharp in a black tuxedo, Kate was seen in a lovely Alexander McQueen outfit. (Source:AP) Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were spotted on the red carpet. While the Prince kept things sharp in a black tuxedo, Kate was seen in a lovely Alexander McQueen outfit. (Source:AP)

“Make conscious decisions about transport and even point to resources to tap into to make sustainable choices. Not only do I think that sharing guidelines and encouraging sustainable is a good idea, I think it should be the norm,” she told the publication.

According to the report, Dongre believes that Indians have always been very sustainable when it comes to their fashion choices. “Think about your earliest memories of watching your mother and aunts dress up they were always borrowing clothes and jewellery from each other or reinventing old things,” she was quoted. “To me, sustainability is in our tradition and it is the choice not to reuse and renew that is un-Indian”.

Saoirse Ronan personified elegance in this black custom Gucci dress. The Gucci gown was made using discarded satin fabric. (Source: AP) Saoirse Ronan personified elegance in this black custom Gucci dress. The Gucci gown was made using discarded satin fabric. (Source: AP)

On whether this practice translates onto the red carpet, she remarked, “There are many designers, young and old making absolutely stunning red carpets looks worthy of the red carpet using entirely sustainable practices. We should shine the light on this approach to design.”

She even applauded how fashion icons Emma Watson and the Duchess have repeated looks and looked even more stunning with each wear. “The fashion industry and media need to celebrate this, especially on the red carpet. “Celebrities often borrow clothes from designers but there are plenty (outfits) that they can repeat or re-wear from their closets to make sure this (repeating outfits) is a norm.”

