Congratulations to Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran! The Tamil music composer got hitched to the chief executive of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad last night in an intimate wedding ceremony in Greece, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

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Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran with Rajnikanth and Stalin. (Source: Instagram/@anirudhofficial) Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran with Rajnikanth and Stalin. (Source: Instagram/@anirudhofficial)

Wedding day look

The bride and groom turned to designer Tarun Tahiliani for their special day, with Maran looking elegant in a dusty rose sculpted sari silhouette, with layered diamonds adorning her neck, ears and wrists.

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Next to her, Ravichander chose an embroidered ivory jacket layered over a peach silk undershirt and a champagne-hued veshti. A simple diamond pendant hung from the chain around his neck.