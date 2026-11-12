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Congratulations to Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran! The Tamil music composer got hitched to the chief executive of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad last night in an intimate wedding ceremony in Greece, surrounded by their closest friends and family.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Wedding day look
The bride and groom turned to designer Tarun Tahiliani for their special day, with Maran looking elegant in a dusty rose sculpted sari silhouette, with layered diamonds adorning her neck, ears and wrists.
Next to her, Ravichander chose an embroidered ivory jacket layered over a peach silk undershirt and a champagne-hued veshti. A simple diamond pendant hung from the chain around his neck.
The celebration was also graced by Tamil veteran superstar Rajinikanth and wife Latha Rajinikanth, along with former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin, both family to the bride and groom.
The wedding guests stuck to the theme, keeping it understated yet regal in ivory veshtis, sage green and blush pink saris, and standing out against a white-and-gold backdrop.
Post-wedding look
For a second look, the newlyweds walked hand-in-hand in matching brown boho-chic ensembles. Maran flaunted an embroidered top with fringes layered over a sheer skirt, and Ravichander layered a Palm Springs-inspired designer jacket over a silk brown shirt and dark chocolate pants.
While the main wedding took place at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens, Greece, their formal wedding reception is scheduled for November 21st in Chennai, India.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.