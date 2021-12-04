Airport fashion: From Anil Kapoor to Kiara Advani, celebs travel in style

December 4, 2021 4:30:37 pm
Every trip may not be a vacation, but it doesn’t mean that you cannot be excited and dress well for your airport appearances. Take inspiration from your favourite Bollywood stars who stepped out in stylish, functional and comfortable clothing at the airport last week. Read on to find out more details:
Raveena Tandon
Evergreen star Raveena Tandon is known for her charming disposition, and her airport look was far too good to ignore. She was spotted wearing an orange printed full-length dress which looked stunning on her. She accessorised it with a pair of comfortable flats and a tan coloured bag.
Anil Kapoor
Classy at its very best, veteran actor Anil Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport looking his stylish best. We appreciate the all-black ensemble, the fit of the shirt making it look extremely relaxed.
Kiara Advani
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani stepped into the airport with an all-white outfit, colour-blocked strategically with tan slippers and a brown bag with an orange-ish hue. We loved the woollen scarf that she was seen carrying.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur has made multiple stylish visits to the airport, but this relaxed fit might be one of her bests. The actor paired a neutral-toned pair of trousers with a white tank top and teamed it with pale blue Jordans. Mrunal put the finishing touches on the outfit with a black puffer jacket.
Nora Fatehi
Actor Nora Fatehi made another stylish appearance at the airport and we are not complaining! She paired an interesting leather jacket with a leather skirt and paired it with strappy heels. She accessorised the outfit with gold hoops, cat-eye sunglasses and nude lipstick.
Parineeti Chopra’s style game has been off the charts lately. The actor stepped into the airport and gave us a lesson is serving high-street fashion. She paired an oversized beige sweatshirt with black, leather pants. Her accessories included a couple of Louis Vuitton bags, a watch with a brown strap and quirky sunglasses flanked with a white frame.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty wore a stylish but sensible outfit to the airport and we appreciate the colour palette she chose. She wore a grey on grey co-ord set, paired with a plain black tee. She kept the rest of the look as fuss-free as possible. She wore black slip-on flats and carried a book in her hand.
Aly Goni
Actor Aly Goni took a comfortable approach towards airport fashion in this easy-breezy, neutral-toned set of co-ords. He wore trendy sneakers and sunglasses to complete the look.
