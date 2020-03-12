Angrezi Medium screening: Radhika Madan steps out in a multicolour blazer dress

What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan-starrer, Angrezi Medium, is all set to release this week. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release it was screened for the film fraternity in Mumbai, and the actor turned up wearing a multi-hued blazer dress by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. The print on the dress was too noisy, but Radhika managed to pull it off and looked pretty. We like how it was accessorised with a matching belt that gave the short outfit some structure. However, we are not quite sure what to think of the stockings she paired the outfit with.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was rounded out with hair parted at the side, filled-in eyebrows and a nude shade of lipstick.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Radhika Madan at Angrezi Medium‘s screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Madan at Angrezi Medium‘s screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has been spotted at various events in the past and her style has mostly been chic consisting of short skater dresses with quirky prints. During the promotions of the film, she kept her looks simple and fun.

Take a look:

However, the actor can also pull of elaborate designs and silhouettes. At IIFA Rocks last year, she had stepped out in golden dress from the label Mint Blush. The look was simple and rounded out with a messy hairdo, and a lot of mascara.

Radhika Madan was potted in a strappy golden dress. (Source: APH Images) Radhika Madan was potted in a strappy golden dress. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her latest look?

