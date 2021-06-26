Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari look stunning in traditional wedding outfits

Updated: June 26, 2021 4:31:30 pm
Actor Angira Dhar tied the knot with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari on April 30 this year, in an intimate ceremony. The newlyweds recently took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from their wedding.
Keeping her look traditional and elegant, Angira opted for a red silk sari with big golden floral motifs, and a matching high-neck red blouse. The sari was teamed with an organza veil that featured intricate golden embroidery on the border.
View this post on Instagram
The Commando 3 actor accessorised the ensemble with a big golden maang tika, a heavy choker and a pair of big jhumkas. She looked pretty in a red lip shade and a red bindi.
View this post on Instagram
The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in an embroidered white sherwani and turban adorned with a sarpech.
“Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends and god as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!” Angira captioned the wedding pictures. A similar message was shared by Anand too.
What do you think of their looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-