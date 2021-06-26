Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari look stunning in traditional wedding outfits

Actor Angira Dhar tied the knot with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari on April 30 this year, in an intimate ceremony. The newlyweds recently took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from their wedding.

Keeping her look traditional and elegant, Angira opted for a red silk sari with big golden floral motifs, and a matching high-neck red blouse. The sari was teamed with an organza veil that featured intricate golden embroidery on the border.

The Commando 3 actor accessorised the ensemble with a big golden maang tika, a heavy choker and a pair of big jhumkas. She looked pretty in a red lip shade and a red bindi.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in an embroidered white sherwani and turban adorned with a sarpech.

“Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends and god as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!” Angira captioned the wedding pictures. A similar message was shared by Anand too.

What do you think of their looks?