Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh does it again, wears revamped version of mother’s old dress

Angelina Jolie is busy with the press tour of her upcoming film Eternals. While there is nothing new about the actor impressing with her style on the red carpet, but the fact that her daughters are by her side and championing sustainable fashion definitely deserves a mention. At the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Shiloh and Zahara made a striking statement by re-wearing Angelina’s dresses, and now the former has done it again!

For her latest look, at the London premiere of the much-awaited film, the 15-year-old was seen in a revamped version of a black and white Dior Dress which the actor had donned in 2019. Shiloh was all smiles as she posed for the camera with her siblings.

Angelina Jolie poses with her children at screening of the film “Eternals” in London. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls) Angelina Jolie poses with her children at screening of the film “Eternals” in London. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Angelia, on the other hand, looked like a vision as she sashayed in a Valentino Haute Couture ensemble. It consisted of a crisp white shirt teamed with an elaborate black skirt and a blazer.

Prior to this, Shiloh had made a case for revamped fashion as she re-wore her mother’s Gabriela Hearst poplin dress. Even Zahara opted for an Elie Saab haute couture gown that her mother was seen wearing at the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony.

Angelina Jolie with her family on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Angelina Jolie with her family on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

We simply love the looks; what about you?

