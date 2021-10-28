scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh does it again, wears revamped version of mother’s old dress

The 15-year-old looked lovely as opted for a black and white Dior dress which the actor had donned in 2019.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 5:30:01 pm
Angelina Jolie, eternals premiere, angelina jolie kidsAngelina Jolie poses with her children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara and Shiloh as she arrives for a screening of the film "Eternals" in London. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Angelina Jolie is busy with the press tour of her upcoming film Eternals. While there is nothing new about the actor impressing with her style on the red carpet, but the fact that her daughters are by her side and championing sustainable fashion definitely deserves a mention. At the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Shiloh and Zahara made a striking statement by re-wearing Angelina’s dresses, and now the former has done it again!

ALSO READ |Sustainable fashion: Angelina Jolie’s daughters rehash her old looks at ‘Eternals’ premiere

For her latest look, at the London premiere of the much-awaited film, the 15-year-old was seen in a revamped version of a black and white Dior Dress which the actor had donned in 2019. Shiloh was all smiles as she posed for the camera with her siblings.

Angelina Jolie, eternals premiere, angelina jolie kids Angelina Jolie poses with her children at screening of the film “Eternals” in London. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Angelia, on the other hand, looked like a vision as she sashayed in a Valentino Haute Couture ensemble. It consisted of a crisp white shirt teamed with an elaborate black skirt and a blazer.

Prior to this, Shiloh had made a case for revamped fashion as she re-wore her mother’s Gabriela Hearst poplin dress. Even Zahara opted for an Elie Saab haute couture gown that her mother was seen wearing at the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony.

Angelina Jolie, Angelina Jolie fashion, Angelina Jolie sustainable fashion, Angelina Jolie children, Angelina Jolie old looks, Angelina Jolie red carpet, Angelina Jolie 'Eternals' premiere, indian express news Angelina Jolie with her family on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @glamfendi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lena Simonne (@lena.simonne)

We simply love the looks; what about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2021
Diwali 2021: In Delhi, the visually-impaired make preparations ahead of the festival of lights

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement