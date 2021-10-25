scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 25, 2021
MUST READ

Angelina Jolie looks stunning in silver Versace gown at Eternals premiere

"Angelina Jolie is a goddess in Versace at the premiere of Eternals tonight in Rome," Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 7:00:38 pm
angelina jolieAngelina Jolie in a silver bodycon dress. (Source: donatella_versace/Instagram)

After winning hearts in an olive green gown, Angelina Jolie once again turned heads with her glamorous appearance — this time at the 16th Rome Film Festival.

The Eternals actor arrived for the movie screening in a silver metallic dress from Versace. The strapless bodycon outfit also featured a short train.

angelina jolie Angelina Jolie is setting fashion goals. (Source: AP)

Known for her elegant fashion choices, the actor accessorised the outfit with minimal accessories — a pair of big silver studs — to avoid the look from being over-the-top. Minimal makeup and open hair added the finishing touches.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Angelina Jolie doesn’t think she has the skills to be a ‘stay-at-home’ mom

“Angelina Jolie is a goddess in Versace at the premiere of Eternals tonight in Rome,” Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram.

On her side were her daughters — 16-year-old daughter Zahara who wore a white Grecian-style dress with golden straps, and Shiloh, 14, who opted for a black mini dress paired with yellow animal print shoes.

Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie with her daughters at the 16th Rome Film Festival. (Source: AP)

Earlier, both the daughters recycled their mother’s clothes for an appearance at Eternals premiere. While Zahara wore her mother’s 2014 Academy Awards Elie Saab gown, Shiloh looked pretty in an upgraded version of a Gabriela Hearst poplin dress that Angelina wore at the ‘Women for Bees’ initiative event in July.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Observatory deck
Check out the breathtaking views from New York City’s newest observatory deck

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement