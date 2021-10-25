Angelina Jolie looks stunning in silver Versace gown at Eternals premiere

After winning hearts in an olive green gown, Angelina Jolie once again turned heads with her glamorous appearance — this time at the 16th Rome Film Festival.

The Eternals actor arrived for the movie screening in a silver metallic dress from Versace. The strapless bodycon outfit also featured a short train.

Angelina Jolie is setting fashion goals. (Source: AP) Angelina Jolie is setting fashion goals. (Source: AP)

Known for her elegant fashion choices, the actor accessorised the outfit with minimal accessories — a pair of big silver studs — to avoid the look from being over-the-top. Minimal makeup and open hair added the finishing touches.

“Angelina Jolie is a goddess in Versace at the premiere of Eternals tonight in Rome,” Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram.

On her side were her daughters — 16-year-old daughter Zahara who wore a white Grecian-style dress with golden straps, and Shiloh, 14, who opted for a black mini dress paired with yellow animal print shoes.

Angelina Jolie with her daughters at the 16th Rome Film Festival. (Source: AP) Angelina Jolie with her daughters at the 16th Rome Film Festival. (Source: AP)

Earlier, both the daughters recycled their mother’s clothes for an appearance at Eternals premiere. While Zahara wore her mother’s 2014 Academy Awards Elie Saab gown, Shiloh looked pretty in an upgraded version of a Gabriela Hearst poplin dress that Angelina wore at the ‘Women for Bees’ initiative event in July.

