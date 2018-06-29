Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
Angelina Jolie exudes royalty in a stunning Ralph and Russo dress; see pics

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted attending the Royal church service in St Paul's Cathedral, London. For the event, she picked a gorgeous Ralph and Russo number that was teamed with a statement fascinator. What do you think about her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2018 2:10:30 pm
Angelina Jolie, Ralph and Russo, Angelina Jolie Ralph and Russo, Angelina Jolie fashion, Angelina Jolie latest news, Angelina Jolie latest photos, Angelina Jolie updates, Angelina Jolie style, celeb fashion, hollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Angelina Jolie keeps it classy in a Ralph and Russo creation. (Source: AP)
When it comes to Angelina Jolie’s sartorial choices, the one word that comes to our mind is elegant. Be it her Oscar gowns or other red carpet ensembles, the Maleficent actor is a fashionista in her own right. This time too, she didn’t disappoint as she stepped out in a classy Ralph and Russo ensemble.

While attending the royal church service in St Paul’s Cathedral, London, Jolie picked an ivory boat-neck mid-length dress that she teamed with matching gloves. Apart from her dress, it was her statement hat that caught our attention. The bow tie detail fascinator added volume to her look. She complemented her outfit with grey heels and a silver shaded clutch. Minimal make-up with well-defined eyes and a textured updo gave finishing touches to her look. We think she looked lovely.

Earlier this year, the humanitarian was spotted attending BAFTA Awards 2018 wherein she stunned all in a Ralph and Russo creation – an off-shoulder, black, velvet gown that was paired with a cape. She accesorised her outfit with statement diamond jewellery. A nude make-up palette with hair pulled back into a bun rounded off her look.

Angelina Jolie, Ralph and Russo, Angelina Jolie Ralph and Russo, Angelina Jolie fashion, Angelina Jolie latest news, Angelina Jolie latest photos, Angelina Jolie updates, Angelina Jolie style, celeb fashion, hollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Angelina Jolie at BAFTA 2018 Awards in London. (Source: AP)

What do you think about Jolie’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

