Angelina Jolie exudes royalty in a stunning Ralph and Russo dress; see pics

When it comes to Angelina Jolie’s sartorial choices, the one word that comes to our mind is elegant. Be it her Oscar gowns or other red carpet ensembles, the Maleficent actor is a fashionista in her own right. This time too, she didn’t disappoint as she stepped out in a classy Ralph and Russo ensemble.

While attending the royal church service in St Paul’s Cathedral, London, Jolie picked an ivory boat-neck mid-length dress that she teamed with matching gloves. Apart from her dress, it was her statement hat that caught our attention. The bow tie detail fascinator added volume to her look. She complemented her outfit with grey heels and a silver shaded clutch. Minimal make-up with well-defined eyes and a textured updo gave finishing touches to her look. We think she looked lovely.

Earlier this year, the humanitarian was spotted attending BAFTA Awards 2018 wherein she stunned all in a Ralph and Russo creation – an off-shoulder, black, velvet gown that was paired with a cape. She accesorised her outfit with statement diamond jewellery. A nude make-up palette with hair pulled back into a bun rounded off her look.

