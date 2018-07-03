Angela Ponce becomes first transgender model to be crowned Miss Spain; to compete in Miss Universe 2018

Angela Ponce becomes the first transgender to win the Miss Universe Spain title. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram) Angela Ponce becomes the first transgender to win the Miss Universe Spain title. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram)

Angela Ponce has become the first-ever transgender woman to be crowned Miss Universe Spain. She will be seen competing in the coveted Miss Universe pageant later this year. Ponce’s crowning can be deemed iconic, especially since it comes six years after the Miss Universe organisation put an end to the ban on transgender contestants in the competition.

Ponce in an Instagram post, shortly after her win shared, “Bringing the name and colours of Spain before the universe is my great dream. My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but also for the entire world.”

She beat 22 other participants to win the competition on June 29, towards the end of Pride month.

26-year old Ponce has been able to take part in Miss Universe 2018 due to Jenna Talackova, a 29-year-old Canadian model, who paved the way for her in 2012 after she successfully won a legal battle and was allowed to compete for the title of Miss Universe Canada, back when President Donald Trump owned the pageant.

Initially, she was disqualified from the competition for being transgender. After her brilliant win, all transgender women in America were allowed to compete in Miss Universe beginning from 2013.

We say it was a great move. Do you agree with us? Let us know in the comments below.

