Androgynous fashion: Ayushmann to Ranveer, men we love for blurring the lines

Fashion is more than just wearing what is trending — for many, it is a means of expression. In the process, it lets one break stereotypes, promoting no-conforming fashion choices. And that is the beauty of fashion, where fluidity thrives in the best way possible.

Your favourite actors have thoroughly made sure they redefined with the most unique statements which cannot be missed, making for some unforgettable sartorial displays. Finally, celebrities are experimenting and we are here for each and every look which speaks nothing but inclusiveness. Ahead, take a look at our favourite androgynous fashion moments.

The television host and actor kept it magnificent in this Siddhartha Tyler number which reminds us of Harry Styles’ look from 2019. Paired with silver oxford shoes and wayfarers — he kept it dapper overall.

Khurrana aces this all-black look. (Photo: PR handout) Khurrana aces this all-black look. (Photo: PR handout)

Ayushmann Khurrana kept it classy in this black bandhgala styled with a cotton dhoti draped as a skirt. We cannot get enough of the look because it is just so refreshing to see a bandhgala sans a pyjama!

ALSO READ | Is Indian fashion industry ready for men in androgynous modelling?

What do you think about his look? (Photo: PR handout) What do you think about his look? (Photo: PR handout)

You can always trust Jim Sarbh to pull off sheer lace detailing gown and take you by surprise. We cannot rave enough about this outfit because the picture speaks for itself! Don’t you agree?

Ranveer Singh knows how to keep it versatile always. (Photo: PR handout)

Ranveer Singh can be safely concluded as the king of androgynous fashion in Bollywood and yet again he aced the classic black tuxedo with a twist which includes a half draped skirt!

READ | Harry Styles reacts to criticism of androgynous look on magazine cover with new pic

Aparshakti Khurana knows how to keep it sleek. (Photo: PR handout) Aparshakti Khurana knows how to keep it sleek. (Photo: PR handout)

Once again, Khurana impressed us with his take on fashion by pairing a velvet black blazer with a sheer skirt styled effortlessly.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle