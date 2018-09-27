Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • AndhaDhun promotions: Ayushmann Khurrana proves he can look dapper in any look he’s styled in

AndhaDhun promotions: Ayushmann Khurrana proves he can look dapper in any look he’s styled in

We spotted Ayushmann Khurrana, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie AndhaDhun. Right from quirky-printed jeans to graphic kurtas, the actor made heads turn in his latest looks.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 5:51:22 pm
Ayushmann Khurrana, AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana style, Ayushmann Khurrana quirky looks, Ayushmann Khurrana cool style, Ayushmann Khurrana updates, Ayushmann Khurrana latest news, Ayushmann Khurrana latest pics, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s promotional style statement. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Related News

Very few men in Bollywood have been bold enough to experiment with fashion. Among them, we have Ranveer Singh, who is known for his experimental and bright sartorial choices. And then we have others like Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana who are mostly seen adding some quirky and edgy elements to their look. This time, we once again spotted Khurrana, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie AndhaDhun, looking dapper as ever in his latest designer outfits.

ALSO READ| Our favourite looks of Rajkummar Rao during Stree promotions

The 34-year-old was seen donning a pair of quirky-printed blue denims from Calvin Klein x Andy Warhol’s collection that was styled with a white tee and navy blue jacket from Fila. The pair of red sneakers from Nike complemented his outfit very well.

For another appearance, the Badhaai Ho actor was seen opting for a traditional attire that comprised of a blue printed kurta and beige jacket from Tisa Studio. It was further paired with blue trousers and white sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger. A pair of Dior shades and a statement watch were accessorised with his outfit.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana’s edgy anti-fit look will give you #stylegoals

Khurrana was also seen clad in a black graphic kurta and pyjama combo from Tisa Studio that was teamed with white and orange sneakers from Nike. Stylist Isha Bhansali added a geeky touch to his look by accessorising with a pair of Dior glasses.

What are your thoughts on Khurrana’s latest looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement