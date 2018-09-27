AndhaDhun promotions: Ayushmann Khurrana proves he can look dapper in any look he’s styled in

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s promotional style statement. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s promotional style statement. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Very few men in Bollywood have been bold enough to experiment with fashion. Among them, we have Ranveer Singh, who is known for his experimental and bright sartorial choices. And then we have others like Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan, and Ayushmann Khurrana who are mostly seen adding some quirky and edgy elements to their look. This time, we once again spotted Khurrana, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie AndhaDhun, looking dapper as ever in his latest designer outfits.

The 34-year-old was seen donning a pair of quirky-printed blue denims from Calvin Klein x Andy Warhol’s collection that was styled with a white tee and navy blue jacket from Fila. The pair of red sneakers from Nike complemented his outfit very well.

For another appearance, the Badhaai Ho actor was seen opting for a traditional attire that comprised of a blue printed kurta and beige jacket from Tisa Studio. It was further paired with blue trousers and white sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger. A pair of Dior shades and a statement watch were accessorised with his outfit.

Khurrana was also seen clad in a black graphic kurta and pyjama combo from Tisa Studio that was teamed with white and orange sneakers from Nike. Stylist Isha Bhansali added a geeky touch to his look by accessorising with a pair of Dior glasses.

