Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 26- Feb 1)

Take a look at this week’s best airport looks. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Take a look at this week’s best airport looks. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

If you are using your social media platforms prominently then missing out on Bollywood celebrity’s airport looks is a tricky one. Thanks to constant paparazzi, the celebs always have to step out keeping their fashion game on point. Of course, they have a team to curate these looks because coming up with such amazing looks every day is not an easy task. So let’s see some of the best looks of the week.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor was seen at Mumbai airport in an athleisure outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Dhadak actor was seen at Mumbai airport in an athleisure outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Showing off her washboard abs, the Dhadak actor was seen at Mumbai airport in an athleisure outfit. The look can be a favourite for all the fashion enthusiasts who swear by nude coloured outfits. Keeping a minimal look, she rounded off it with a pair of white sneakers and a sling bag.

Chitrangada Singh

This look can be easily recreated if comfort is your style statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) This look can be easily recreated if comfort is your style statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Chitrangada Singh went for a classic black polka dot midi dress that she layered with a black blazer. A white sneaker and black handbag completed the look. This look can be easily recreated if comfort is your style statement.

Deepika Padukone

Smiling at the shutterbugs she walked into the Mumbai airport carrying a black tote bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Smiling at the shutterbugs she walked into the Mumbai airport carrying a black tote bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone, queen of athleisure outfits, was seen in a similar look yet again. Sporting black track pants paired with a black basic tank top that she tied around her waist, she layered it with a black bumper jacket. Smiling at the shutterbugs she walked into the Mumbai airport carrying a black tote bag.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini wore a simple ethnic for her airport outing. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hema Malini wore a simple ethnic for her airport outing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hema Malini wore a simple ethnic outfit for her airport outing. Comprising of grey salwar kurta and floral dupatta, she looked travel-ready.

Ranbir Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor walked out of Mumbai airport wearing a mask as the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency due to the risk of Coronavirus. A pair of basic beige coloured pants and a white t-shirt completed his look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh, being his quirky self, walked at the airport wearing stain multi-coloured pants and polka dot top.

Shilpa Shetty

We can add this to the winter wardrobe. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We can add this to the winter wardrobe. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty gave the boss-lady vibes when she wore a brown jumpsuit that she belted around her waist to bring structure. We can add this to the winter wardrobe just as Shetty rounded off the look with nude colour ankle boots.

Shahid Kapoor

This is like a boy next door look which is commonly seen on the streets. (Source: Varinder Chawla) This is like a boy next door look which is commonly seen on the streets. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor was seen in his comfy casuals, which comprised of black track pants, paired with a multicoloured sweatshirt. This is like a boy-next-door look which is commonly seen on the streets.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor wore a beautiful powder blue palazzo kurta set. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor wore a beautiful powder blue palazzo kurta set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor wore a beautiful powder blue palazzo kurta set which had very minute silver-coloured gotta patti detailing. The simplicity in the outfit can be a perfect pick for small family gatherings or festive parties if minimalism is your fashion style.

Vicky Kaushal

The Uri actor also carried a brown pack back. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Uri actor also carried a brown pack back. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal was in regular denim, blue t-shirt and white sneakers. The Uri actor also carried a brown back pack, which is a constant for many travellers.

Vijay Deverakonda

Also, we couldn’t ignore the grey woollen cap which looked apt on him. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Also, we couldn’t ignore the grey woollen cap which looked apt on him. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vijay Deverakonda is not seen often at Mumbai airport so every time he is there, the shutterbugs never miss him. He wore a classic casual white t-shirt and blue denim. Also, we couldn’t ignore the grey woollen cap which looked apt on him.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd