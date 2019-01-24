Toggle Menu
Lakme Fashion Week preview: Anavila Misra’s collection inspired by Vietnamese tribal women

Anavila Misra's collection draws inspiration from the local women of Vietnam's Sa Pa region, based on the concept of mobility and minimalism. Most of the garments consists of techniques such as pleating, cording, embroidery and hand batik.

For her collection, Anavila Misra took inspiration from the tribal women of the Sa Pa region in Vietnam.

Designer Anavila Misra, who will be closing Day 3 of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week will showcase her latest collection inspired by Vietnamese tribal women.

According to a press release, the designer says, “My constant travel to Vietnam and more so to the Sa Pa region has left a lasting impression on me. It has not only creatively inspired me, but the life and lifestyle of the very industrious Sa Pa women have found its way into my routine.”

“Taking inspiration from how every day, naturally available materials are converted into beautiful products and how creating and consuming in a sustainable and responsible manner is a natural way of life for these women, we present our SS’19 collection inspired by the culturally rich and diverse Sa Pa tribes,” adds Misra.

Illustrations from Anavila Misra’s SS’19 collection.
Illustrations from Anavila Misra’s SS’19 collection.

 

Illustrations from Anavila Misra’s SS’19 collection.

The colour palette for the collection will comprise of various hues of whites, beige, peach, leaf green, indigo as well as charcoal.

Colour board from Anavila Misra’s SS’19 collection.

The collection draws inspiration from the local woman of the region, based on the concept of mobility and minimalism. Most of the garments consists of techniques such as pleating, cording, embroidery and hand batik — “The juxtaposition of techniques, comfort and functional layering are a strong feature of our collection.”

Inspirations behind Anavila Misra’s SS’19 collection.

For her collection, the designer used natural yarns such as cotton, linen and silk, hundred per cent natural dyes and are entirely handwoven and handcrafted. “We have worked with clusters specialising in natural colours and dyes. West Bengal and Bhuj in India and Sa Pa in Vietnam are the base of most of our work this time,” concludes Misra.

