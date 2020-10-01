Anastasia Soare: After styling Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian, this brow expert is now eyeing Priyanka

"People are starting to realize that one brow does not fit all" shares Soare. (Photo: PR Handout)

Anastasia Soare, CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, is hailed as the ‘eyebrow queen’ in the world of beauty. While she started as an aesthetician to survive the immigrant life, the self-made billionaire says there was a “glaring gap in the market since no one paid attention to their eyebrows”. And that is how her cult beauty brand came into being.

After decades of trying to bring balance and proportion — while focusing on how eyebrows can make or break your look — Soare finally has an influential clientele list today: from Michelle Obama to the Kardashian clan, and Ophrah Winfrey to Cindy Crawford, to name a few.

As her brand launches at Boddess.com, the CEO — in a conversation with indianexpress.com — talks about her favourite brow trends, the Bollywood actor she wants to work with, the ‘golden ratio’ which defines the brand, and what she expects from the Indian market.

Excerpts:

You started in 1997 at a Beverly Hills salon. Was it always your plan to focus on eyebrows?

I always had an interest in beauty, but I got a job as an aesthetician out of necessity. I was an immigrant, and it was something I could do without needing to speak the language. While working, I noticed a glaring gap in the market — no one was paying attention to their eyebrows! It wasn’t planned, but I had this stroke of inspiration that may be the same ‘golden ratio’ I learned in art school, could be applied to shaping brows, bringing balance and proportion to my clients’ faces. The concept took off, and I went from renting a room in a salon to opening my own namesake salon in 1997.

Having worked with the best of Hollywood, what is the biggest eyebrow advice you can give?

Stay clear of fads and do what works best for your face and bone structure. Beauty is not singularly defined, and we all shine best when we embrace our individuality.

Which eyebrow trends have been your favourite over the years? And what, according to you, is a faux pas?

Personalised brows are the biggest trend. People are starting to realise that one brow does not fit all. This happens to be the entire foundation of Anastasia Beverly Hills. Using the ‘Golden Ratio Shaping Technique’, the shape of the brow is determined with three measurements and is tailored to each individual’s face and unique bone structure.

An eyebrow faux pas for me is over-plucking and product application that is too heavy-handed at the inner portion of the brow. Natural brows look ombre — lighter at the inner part and darker at the arch and tail.

You started the ‘brow revolution’. Can you tell us about some things that you keep in mind, and how you approve your products?

Quality and consistency. When we create a product, we never launch anything that we are not completely in love with ourselves. If we wouldn’t use it daily or recommend it to our closest of friends, it doesn’t roll out. I still test every batch of products myself, to make sure the colour is exactly what our customers have come to expect.

As an ‘eyebrow queen’, what do you focus on when doing your own eyebrows?

I always like to build dimension with several products. I typically start with a slanted brush and the deeper shade of the eyebrow powder. I apply the product from the arch to the tail, and working in the direction of the hair’s natural growth.

Then I load it again with the lighter shade of the eyebrow powder and apply to the front half of the brow, working toward the arch. I use the spoolie end of the brush to blend for a seamless finish. Next, I’ll go in with a detailed product, like an eyebrow pen, and create individual hair-like detail throughout the brow and in areas of sparseness. Last, I top with a clear brow gel to set the colour for the day.

Your brand has finally made it to the Indian market? What do you expect?

I’m so excited! Every community and every individual make beauty their own, and I can’t wait to see the personal style that comes from using Anastasia Beverly Hills products. Indian women have naturally beautiful brows, and they’ve always recognised the power they have to complement the face. I think ABH products will be the perfect fit.

Which celebrity’s eyebrow did you work on first? And who is that one celebrity with whom you would like to work?

In the 90s, in the salon where I worked, Michelle Pfeiffer, Faye Dunaway, and the supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell were my first celebrity clients. I have yet to do Priyanka Chopra’s brows and I would love to get my hands on those gorgeous arches!

Do you think people wearing masks and focusing on their eyebrows will bring about a revolution?

I think now more than ever, people are realising that brows frame the entire face. Especially with face masks becoming the norm, people are embracing tending to their brows to feel polished and put together.

