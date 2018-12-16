Ananya Panday’s trendy take on ethnic wear will inspire you to recreate the look

Ananya Panday, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 has already proved that she is a fashionista in the making. Over the past year, her range of sartorial choices has been rather impressive. The youngster was recently spotted attending Karan Johar’s Diwali bash and her fresh take on festive wear has caught our attention.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday was seen wearing a pair of lime-hued flared trousers teamed with a shimmery bralette top and a bell sleeves longline jacket. The matching separates from designer Anushka Khanna’s Flash Dance collection was further accessorised with an embellished belt. We think Panday’s outfit was a breath of fresh air from the saris and lehengas that most celebs were seen donning during Diwali.

Patel kept her accessorises minimal and styled her outfit with a pair of statement jhumkas from Minerali Store and peep-toe heels. A dewy make-up palette with pink lips, well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Panday’s Diwali fashion statements has been nothing short of stunning. Prior to this, she was seen donning a gorgeous lehenga from Sabyasachi. The beige and silver outfit teamed with golden chaandbalis looked lovely on her. She also added a pop of colour to her look with red lips.

Advertising

For another Diwali party, the 19-year-old chose a vibrant, multicolour skirt teamed with a gold embellished blouse. She complemented it with a gold maangtikka and shimmery eyes.

What do you think about Panday’s festive looks? Let us know in the comments section below.