In pics: Ananya Panday’s ‘new year, new me’ avatar

Ananya Panday has been a regular when it comes to the list of ‘best dressed’ in Bollywood. But her personal style, which has always been mostly casual, feminine and predictable, is now seeing experiments that we love.

Ananya, whose latest movie, Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is slated to release on February 11, has been trying new styles, designs, and silhouettes with the help of her stylist Meagan Concessio, and they are worth taking inspiration from.

She recently shared her latest OOTD on Instagram which is yet another unpredictable and surprising departure from her previous looks. A fairly simple but smartly styled ensemble, Ananya is seen sporting a dark olive green backless, sheer corset top paired with a matching form-fitting skirt with a slit.

Concessio styled it with circular earrings, rings, and statement golden-toed tan and black boots from Louboutin. She captioned her post, “new year, new me?”

However, it is Ananya’s messy bangs that worked as the best accessory for this winner of an outfit that can be easily replicated.

Take your favourite corset top and and a straight-fit midi skirt in the same colour or colour family, for a monotone look. Pair it with minimal and complementary accessories. Bring out your boots in a colour that accentuates the tone of the outfit and makes as strong a statement as Ananya’s pair.

