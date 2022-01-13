scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Ananya Panday’s bikini look is making us miss summer

Bookmark this look for a lesson in styling your bikinis this summer, Omicron permitting.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 13, 2022 3:50:28 pm
Ananya PandayAnanya looks stunning in a printed bikini and cape for the cover shoot of a magazine. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Ananya Panday is back with yet another outfit that takes her experimental style forward.

The actor, whose OTT special Geheraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi is slated to release on February 25, has been bold, bright, and out there with her sartorial choices of late.

She recently shared a dreamy picture of her in a bikini, posing by the blue waters of Maldives, looking sunkissed and radiant, for the cover of Travel Peacock Magazine.

Styled by Chandni Sareen, Ananya wore a printed bikini from Falguni Shane and Peacock, perfectly complemented with a matching printed cape that made for the ideal beach getaway outfit for boho-chic lovers. Her golden, silver, and multi-coloured accessories further accentuated the look.

ALSO READ |Ananya Panday wows in a never-seen-before grunge look
Ananya wore her hair in classic beachy waves, and opted for barely-there makeup and tinted sunglasses to complete the look. The actor shared the pictures from the shoot with the caption “caught a vibe”.

 

In another look, Ananya wore a simple black bikini top but went heavy on the prints with matching printed cape and trousers for a look that combines comfort, beach and boho glam adeptly.

She wore statement copper earrings, a chain link neckpiece, and stacked her bracelets in yet another lesson on how to accessorise a beach look.

