Ananya Panday’s bikini look is making us miss summer

Ananya Panday is back with yet another outfit that takes her experimental style forward.

The actor, whose OTT special Geheraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi is slated to release on February 25, has been bold, bright, and out there with her sartorial choices of late.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travelpeacockmagazine (@travelpeacockmagazine)

She recently shared a dreamy picture of her in a bikini, posing by the blue waters of Maldives, looking sunkissed and radiant, for the cover of Travel Peacock Magazine.

Styled by Chandni Sareen, Ananya wore a printed bikini from Falguni Shane and Peacock, perfectly complemented with a matching printed cape that made for the ideal beach getaway outfit for boho-chic lovers. Her golden, silver, and multi-coloured accessories further accentuated the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya wore her hair in classic beachy waves, and opted for barely-there makeup and tinted sunglasses to complete the look. The actor shared the pictures from the shoot with the caption “caught a vibe”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In another look, Ananya wore a simple black bikini top but went heavy on the prints with matching printed cape and trousers for a look that combines comfort, beach and boho glam adeptly.

She wore statement copper earrings, a chain link neckpiece, and stacked her bracelets in yet another lesson on how to accessorise a beach look.

