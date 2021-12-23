Ananya Panday wows in a never-seen-before grunge look

After a fiery red dress and a romantic pink satin gown, Ananya Panday is back to stun yet again, but this time her look is unlike any we have seen before.

The actor sure loves her lehengas, super chic dresses, and outfits that spell comfort. But lately, she has been gently shaking up her style by trying new outfits every time she steps out in style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

She, recently, shared a picture on her Instagram account wherein she was seen donning a grunge-chic outfit, captioning the post: “I don’t know where I’m going from here but I promise it won’t be boring”. Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya stepped out of her romantic dress avatar that she graced for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 for a look that was quite on the contrary.

She styled the Shivan & Narresh knit ensemble with stockings that looked like the perfect winter outfit if you are in the mood to experiment and surprise, just like the starlet. Vintage Chanel earrings and statement Louboutin snake print platform boots completed the look.

Her hair was styled to give a wet appearance and puffed up to complete the “Rock n Roll mood”, as shared by Concessio on her Instagram. Her makeup was left bare minimum, with a look that exemplified ‘no makeup makeup’, but with lots of glow and shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The actor was last seen in a soft pink satin Naeem Khan gown paired with dainty jewellery for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. She captioned the post, “I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hiii 🙋🏻‍♀️🤪”.

