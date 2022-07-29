Ananya Panday dazzles in neon dress, Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper for Koffee with Karan

July 29, 2022 5:30:11 pm
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who are all set for their upcoming film Liger, made a stunning appearance together on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, which was released last evening. Apart from their candid avatars on the talk show, the duo won us over with their immaculate style.
Ananya, who never misses a chance to showcase her millennial fashion sense, turned up in a neon yellow strapless mini dress with a corset-style bodice. Keeping it trendy, she teamed the look with a pair of shimmery bright purple stilettos.
Accessorised with minimal jewellery including dainty yellow earrings and a few rings, the look was complemented with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, flushed cheeks and glossy nude lip colour.
Vijay, who is the latest talk of the tinsel town, boasts of a suave sense of style and his latest look was no different. For his debut appearance on the talk show, he opted for a monochrome look — a crisp white shirt and black pants styled with a white blazer and a beige open bow tie.
He completed the look with a pair of black shoes and had us swooning over his poised demeanour.
