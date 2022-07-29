scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Ananya Panday dazzles in neon dress, Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper for Koffee with Karan

Apart from their candid avatars on the talk show, the duo won us over with their immaculate style

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 5:30:11 pm
ananya panday, vijay deverakondaAnanya and Vijay recently made an appearance on 'Koffee with Karan' (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who are all set for their upcoming film Liger, made a stunning appearance together on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, which was released last evening. Apart from their candid avatars on the talk show, the duo won us over with their immaculate style.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ananya, who never misses a chance to showcase her millennial fashion sense, turned up in a neon yellow strapless mini dress with a corset-style bodice. Keeping it trendy, she teamed the look with a pair of shimmery bright purple stilettos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Accessorised with minimal jewellery including dainty yellow earrings and a few rings, the look was complemented with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, flushed cheeks and glossy nude lip colour.

ALSO READ |Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, celebs who amped up the glam quotient this week

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) 

Vijay, who is the latest talk of the tinsel town, boasts of a suave sense of style and his latest look was no different. For his debut appearance on the talk show, he opted for a monochrome look — a crisp white shirt and black pants styled with a white blazer and a beige open bow tie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

He completed the look with a pair of black shoes and had us swooning over his poised demeanour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

3

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Harmanpreet Kaur scores fifty as India finish at 154/8
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE

Harmanpreet Kaur scores fifty as India finish at 154/8

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords
Opinion

Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health
UPSC Essentials

Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash was a star studded affair; check out who all attended it
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement