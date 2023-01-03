Ananya Panday is truly living it up in Thailand; shares postcard-worthy pics from her holiday

Many celebrities have been travelling in style these past few days, celebrating the new year in various parts of the world, but there is no one quite like Ananya Panday, who mixed style and fun in Thailand where she travelled with her friend Navya Naveli Nanda.

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh‘ actor shared many photos on Instagram, setting travel and fashion goals for her fans and followers. Ananya first posted a series of pictures clicked at Phuket, which is a province located in southern Thailand. According to tourismthailand.org, it is the biggest island of Thailand, sitting on the Andaman sea.

In the photos, the actor was seen in a summery pink body-hugging gown with crisscross detailing at the back. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and a deep back cut, which met with thin shoulder straps, giving us all the ‘beachy’ feels. In one of the pictures, a selfie, the actor was seen wearing a stunning floral head accessory, too.

She kept her makeup simple: kohl to define her eyes, a hint of pink on her cheeks. The actor left her hair loose and also posed with Navya inside a restaurant where there was a live musical performance. Navya, too, wore the exact same floral accessory, but around her neck.

Ananya captioned the album, “I’ll call this one happiness.”

In the next series of pictures, the 24-year-old appeared to be exploring the place with photographs clicked on a beach and around town. In the first picture, the ‘Liger‘ star sat with Emily Ratajkowski’s book ‘My Body‘. She wore a dark blue bikini set. In another shot, she was seen sitting on a swing, wearing a gorgeous outfit: a heavily designed mirror-work crop-top with a white short skirt with black patterns printed all over it.

Elsewhere in the album, Ananya was seen wearing another mini skirt that she paired with a white bra.

Finally, she shared pictures from her New Year’s Eve celebrations, in which the actor wore an off-white, off-shoulder dress, accessorising with ‘2023’ glasses and partying with some friends. She wore little dainty earrings to complete the look and left the hair loose.

We are in love with all of her looks and are bookmarking them for our 2023 vacations. What about you?

