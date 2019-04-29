Student of the Year 2 promotions: Ananya Panday’s outfits are not just chic but also super cool

Karan Johar’s ambitious project Student of the Year 2, starring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, is all set to release soon. Needless to say, the actors are busy promoting the film, and among them Panday has been particularly impressive with her sartorial choices.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the starlet was seen nailing the polka dot look as she stepped out in a cold shoulder crop top, paired with a matching short skirt. The ensemble from Appapop helped in re-creating the retro look rather well and the shades just added to the charm. White sneakers and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

She was also spotted donning a short blue dress with quirky print from the label Self Portrait. Styled by celebrity stylists Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya and Mala Agnani Rao, Panday looked pretty and we liked how the look was kept neat and was completed with red shoes.

Prior to this, she had stepped out in a blue Balenciaga wrap dress. The look, much like this time, was kept minimalistic. Minimal make-up, hair parted at the centre and black open-toe boots completed the look.

What do you think of the actor’s style?