Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra and more: Best airport looks of the week (July 7 – July 13)

Most celebrities opted for comfort wear and were spotted in casuals at the airport this week. Even though they kept their look basic, most of them managed to impress us and give some fashion goals as well. From Dia Mirza to Sonakshi Sinha, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Kriti Sanon

We often spot Kriti Sanon at the airport and she almost always impresses us with her sartorial choices. But her latest look is perhaps one of the best recently. Spotted at the Mumbai airport, the Heropanti actor was seen wearing a lilac coloured knee-length dress which featured a slit at the front and cutout details at the waist. Keeping it basic, she rounded out the look with flat footwear, loose hair and a pair of sunglasses.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday likes to keep her style simple and chic. Spotted at the airport recently, the Student of the Year 2 actor was seen in basic baby pink T-shirt that read ‘Smoking Kills’ teamed with a pair of ripped jeans. Loose hair, a handbag and her lovely smile completed the look.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza always impresses with her looks, and her latest one was no different. Keeping it very simple, the Kaafir actor was seen looking pretty in a sleeveless top and black pants. Keeping it fuss-free, she opted for beaded neck piece to complete the look which was accessorised with a pair on sunglasses and strappy footwear.

Sanya Malhotra

Actor Sanya Malhotra opted for a black and white look at the airport recently. We love how she added a pop of colour to her look by teaming a basic white shirt and black pants with a pair of yellow footwear. Hair neatly tied in a bun and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently kick-started promotions for her upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana, was spotted in traditional wear at the airport. Sinha was spotted in a block-print kurta and matching palazzo pants. Keeping the look fuss-free and monsoon-friendly, she ditched carrying a dupatta. Opting for no make-up look, she kept her hair loose and teamed the attire with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted with mother Shweta Bachchan at the airport recently. While Nanda opted for a denim look teamed with a pair of Converse shoes, Bachchan opted for a leopard-printed tracksuit teamed with baby pink sport shoes.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who opted for a basic white T-shirt and black pants, rocked casual wear at the airport recently. Keeping it simple, she teamed the outfit with white shoes and a black Calvin Klein cap.

Who do you think looked best?