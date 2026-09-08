Ananya Panday’s ‘Devi’ look gets a glamorous twist with Rs 1.5 lakh heels

Ananya Panday turned heads with her latest fashion appearance, but it wasn’t just Rahul Mishra’s sculpted couture gown that caught attention. The actor’s statement footwear added an unexpected dose of glamour to her ‘Devi’ look.

For an event, the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor wore a dark brown gown from Rahul Mishra’s Devi collection. The fitted, floor-length creation featured raised, curved detailing running across the bodice, waist, hips and skirt, creating a sculptural effect.

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Ananya Panday in Rs 1.5 lakh leopard-print heels

While the gown brought plenty of drama, her René Caovilla Dalilah Animalier heels, reportedly priced at Rs 1.5 lakh, added the standout finishing touch. The combination of leopard print and crystal embellishment ensured that the shoes had their own moment.