Ananya Panday’s ‘Devi’ look gets a glamorous twist with Rs 1.5 lakh heels

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Ananya Panday turned heads with her latest fashion appearance, but it wasn’t just Rahul Mishra’s sculpted couture gown that caught attention. The actor’s statement footwear added an unexpected dose of glamour to her ‘Devi’ look.
For an event, the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor wore a dark brown gown from Rahul Mishra’s Devi collection. The fitted, floor-length creation featured raised, curved detailing running across the bodice, waist, hips and skirt, creating a sculptural effect.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
While the gown brought plenty of drama, her René Caovilla Dalilah Animalier heels, reportedly priced at Rs 1.5 lakh, added the standout finishing touch. The combination of leopard print and crystal embellishment ensured that the shoes had their own moment.
The leopard-print heels brought a playful edge to the ensemble. Featuring slim straps covered in sparkling crystals, the sandals combined an animal-print finish with plenty of shine. The contrast worked particularly well against the rich brown of her gown, making the footwear impossible to ignore.
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Ananya kept the rest of her styling relatively understated, allowing the gown and accessories to take centre stage. She accessorised with the Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow watch, which featured a colourful arrangement of sapphires, tsavorites, rubies and hessonite garnets around its curved case.
For her makeup, the actor went for soft, polished glamour. Defined brows, black liner, softly smoked brown eyes, a warm base, subtle blush and a muted rosy-nude lip complemented the outfit without competing with it. She styled her hair in a side part with voluminous, loose waves, adding to the old-school glamour.
Rahul Mishra launched his “Devi: The Eternal Muse” collection in July at Paris Haute Couture Week. According to the designer, the collection drew inspiration from decades-old temple sculptures in southern India. Speaking about it, Rahul shared that the embroidery and sculpted pieces reimagined sacred architecture, carved stone, and Goddess iconography.
“Bringing DEVI home feels like the show finally completing itself. It started with a stone figure carved a thousand years ago… A carver takes stone away to find the figure. We add. Thread over thread, until embroidery starts reading as stone.” He also acknowledged the artisans behind the collection, adding that the vision was made possible by “every artisan and every young designer” in his studio, making its presentation in India especially meaningful,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.