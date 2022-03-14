From Ananya Panday to Rekha: The looks that stole the show at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022

The who’s-who of tinsel town walked the red carpet at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 dressed in their shimmery best. In attendance was the timeless Rekha as well as Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, among many others who brought the glam with dramatic trains. While Ananya bagged the Most Promising Talent Award, Kiara Advani took home Best Actress Critics Choice Award, while the ever beautiful Rekha was honored with the title of ‘Cinematic Legend’.

Check out the best looks from the evening:

Ananya Panday in a gorgeous black gown at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday in a gorgeous black gown at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya stunned in a gorgeous black gown from Aadnevik that featured a train fit for the red carpet. She accentuated the halter neck of the gown by tying her hair up in a bun.

Taapsee Pannu in an embellished fuschia gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu in an embellished fuschia gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee brought colour, drama, and sheer grace to the red carpet in this stunning fuschia gown by Zara Umrigar. The beaded gown also featured a striking floral train. She accessorised the look with statement earrings.

Rekha looked timeless in a sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rekha looked timeless in a sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Despite saris being her signature look, the Silsila actor manages to wow and stun every time. Her gorgeous golden sari was complemented by her signature red lips and a potli bag to match the sari. She wore statement earrings and stacked bangles to complete the look.

Sidharth Malhotra looking suave in a navy blue suit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra, awarded the Millennial Star of the Year, looked dapper in a crisp navy blue suit with embellished details on his blazer, bow tie, and shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Kiara Advani looked red hot in a sparkly yellow gown from Dhruv Kapoor that featured a train, a plunging V neck, and a thigh high slit. She kept it simple with just earrings from Farah Khan Ali and transparent heels. We love her hair styled in a wet braided look.

ALSO SEE | Kiara Advani impresses with her style, one look at a time

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon‘s gown from Atelier Zuhra featured an extra long tulle gown that looked like a mauve coloured cloud. The gown featured a shimmery bodice. She accessorised this romantic look with white heels and earrings and tied her hair up in a bun.

In fact,

Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Her train was so long that it needed some help from fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra, who lifted her train for a photo op for the paps.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!