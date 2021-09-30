Ananya Panday keeps it playful and chic in a green blazer set; take a look

September 30, 2021 6:20:43 pm
Ananya Panday‘s wardrobe is, undoubtedly, every millennial’s fashion dream. Her sartorial picks are youthful, chic and trendy. The 22-year-old keeps her fashion choices playful, and her latest looks are proof of the same.
Recently, Ananya was seen looking stylish in a green co-ord set from Dalida Ayach boutique consisting of an oversized blazer and a matching pair of green shorts. We like how it was styled with a similar belt.
View this post on Instagram
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit was teamed with a pair of strappy blue heels and minimal accessories — just a few rings.
View this post on Instagram
The actor left her wavy hair open in middle-partition and added the finishing touches with subtle eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, Ananya was seen rocking an all-black ensemble as she was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. She wore a one-shoulder black top with a pair of matching pants.
Keeping the look extremely chic, she teamed it with transparent heels and accessorised it with hoop earrings.
She left her wavy hair open and opted for filled-in eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara laden eyes and a dash of nude lip colour to round off this stylish look.
What do you think about her recent looks?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-