Ananya Panday keeps it playful and chic in a green blazer set; take a look

Ananya Panday‘s wardrobe is, undoubtedly, every millennial’s fashion dream. Her sartorial picks are youthful, chic and trendy. The 22-year-old keeps her fashion choices playful, and her latest looks are proof of the same.

Recently, Ananya was seen looking stylish in a green co-ord set from Dalida Ayach boutique consisting of an oversized blazer and a matching pair of green shorts. We like how it was styled with a similar belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit was teamed with a pair of strappy blue heels and minimal accessories — just a few rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

The actor left her wavy hair open in middle-partition and added the finishing touches with subtle eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Prior to this, Ananya was seen rocking an all-black ensemble as she was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. She wore a one-shoulder black top with a pair of matching pants.

Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping the look extremely chic, she teamed it with transparent heels and accessorised it with hoop earrings.

She totally aced this all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She totally aced this all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She left her wavy hair open and opted for filled-in eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara laden eyes and a dash of nude lip colour to round off this stylish look.

What do you think about her recent looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!