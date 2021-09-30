scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Ananya Panday keeps it playful and chic in a green blazer set; take a look

The starlet keeps her fashion choices youthful and stylish, and her recent looks are proof of the same

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 6:20:43 pm
Take fashion inspiration from Ananya Panday as she completely aces her recent looks. (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

Ananya Panday‘s wardrobe is, undoubtedly, every millennial’s fashion dream. Her sartorial picks are youthful, chic and trendy. The 22-year-old keeps her fashion choices playful, and her latest looks are proof of the same.

Recently, Ananya was seen looking stylish in a green co-ord set from Dalida Ayach boutique consisting of an oversized blazer and a matching pair of green shorts. We like how it was styled with a similar belt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) 

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit was teamed with a pair of strappy blue heels and minimal accessories — just a few rings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) 

The actor left her wavy hair open in middle-partition and added the finishing touches with subtle eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour.

ALSO READ |Shilpa Shetty looks mesmerising in a lehenga set (pics inside)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Prior to this, Ananya was seen rocking an all-black ensemble as she was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. She wore a one-shoulder black top with a pair of matching pants.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping the look extremely chic, she teamed it with transparent heels and accessorised it with hoop earrings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Ananya Panday She totally aced this all-black look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She left her wavy hair open and opted for filled-in eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara laden eyes and a dash of nude lip colour to round off this stylish look.

What do you think about her recent looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ain Dubai, Ain Dubai news, world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai observation wheel, Ain Dubai features, Ain Dubai photos, Ain Dubai visitors, Ain Dubai tickets, indian express news
In pictures: The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel in Dubai

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement