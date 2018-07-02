Ananya Panday is a breath of fresh air in this soothing blue, lemon print wrap dress

The blue dress with lemon patterns on it seems like a perfect day wear and Ananya Panday carried it off with effortless charm. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram) The blue dress with lemon patterns on it seems like a perfect day wear and Ananya Panday carried it off with effortless charm. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

The impressive style diary of Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, is already big talk among Bollywood fashionistas even though she is yet to debut on the big screen with Student Of The Year 2. We think her style is effortless and this time too, she made heads turn in a beautiful blue, lemon print wrap dress. It seems like a perfect day wear and the starlet carried it off with charm. Minimal make-up and casually tousled hair rounded out her look.

Prior to this, she had left a lasting impression in a heavily embellished beige Manish Malhora lehenga. We think she looked radiant and both her outfit and make-up ticked the right boxes. She had shared the picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “Love love love my @manishmalhotra05.” Looking at the pictures, we could not have agreed more.

Ananya has been impressive with her sartorical choices right from the start. In 2017, she was invited to participate in Le Bal Des Débutantes’ event in La Ville Lumière, Paris and there she had completely stolen the show. For her debut appearance she had chosen an off-shoulder fitted blue and black shimmery Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Needless to say, she had looked like a vision. Pictures of the event were shared by her mother, Bhavana Panday on Instagram.

