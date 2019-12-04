Ananya Panday or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who looked better in this Prabal Gurung outfit?

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Ananya Panday/The real Kareena Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Rajan Sharma) Who do you think looked better? (Source: Ananya Panday/The real Kareena Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Ananya Panday has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and at one event she was spotted in a printed multi-hued shirt-dress from ace designer Prabal Gurung. The sky and coral leopard print silk twill patchwork set stood out for the high-thigh slit and the matching belt clinched at the waist. The look was subtle, and was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair styled in soft curls.

But the outfit reminded us of something Kareena Kapoor Khan had worn for the 70 years of Unicef India event earlier this year. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a similar dress which too was from the designer’s Resort 2020 collection. The look was completed with hair parted neatly at the centre and a nude makeup palette.

This has been the season of different actors wearing similar outfits. Most famously, Rani Mukerji was seen wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari recently, which reminded us of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look at another occasion.

Mukerji was seen donning a sheer sari that was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows. It was completed with hair neatly tied in a bun.

For Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Paris wedding earlier this year, the Quantico actor had worn a similar sari in blush pink colour. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor had paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Much like Mukerji, she had adorned the bun with flowers too.

