Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Ananya Panday or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who looked better in this Prabal Gurung outfit?

This has been the season of different actors wearing similar outfits. Most famously, Rani Mukerji was seen in a Sabyasachi sari which reminded us of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look on another occasion.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2019 7:44:06 pm
Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, ananya panday, kareena kapoor recent photos, ananya panday photos, ananya panday photos, indian express, indian express news Who do you think looked better? (Source: Ananya Panday/The real Kareena Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Ananya Panday has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and at one event she was spotted in a printed multi-hued shirt-dress from ace designer Prabal Gurung. The sky and coral leopard print silk twill patchwork set stood out for the high-thigh slit and the matching belt clinched at the waist. The look was subtle, and was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair styled in soft curls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

But the outfit reminded us of something Kareena Kapoor Khan had worn for the 70 years of Unicef India event earlier this year. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a similar dress which too was from the designer’s Resort 2020 collection. The look was completed with hair parted neatly at the centre and a nude makeup palette.

Kareena Kapoor Khan impresses in her latest outing, shows simple need not be boring

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

This has been the season of different actors wearing similar outfits. Most famously, Rani Mukerji was seen wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari recently, which reminded us of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look at another occasion.

Mukerji was seen donning a sheer sari that was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows. It was completed with hair neatly tied in a bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

For Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Paris wedding earlier this year, the Quantico actor had worn a similar sari in blush pink colour. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor had paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Much like Mukerji, she had adorned the bun with flowers too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Who do you think looked better?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look
All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement