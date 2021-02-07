Ananya Panday nails this short white dress; check pics

What do you think of her look? (Photo: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Ananya Panday can really nail a look, any look, and she has proven that in several instances in the past. Recently, stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a picture where Panday looked stunning in an off-shoulder short satin dress. The outfit from Nasty Gal really worked, so did the look. It was kept extremely minimalistic and pulled together with smokey eyes and and neutral colour lipshade.

The messy hairdo really worked for the look and she looked stunning. Check out the pictures here.

The actor also featured in Arpita Mehta’s coffee table look alongside other celebrities like Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha. In the picture shared by her, she was seen looking gorgeous in a lehenga. The ensemble worked on so many levels. The colour combination, intricate detailing and standing out without being overwhelming are some of the reasons.

Sharing the picture she wrote,”jalebi baby 🐛 @arpita__mehta @arpitamehtaofficial #10YearsOfArpitaMehta yay Arpi!!! Congratulations and so excited to be part of MIRROR – ur fabulous coffee table book! Here’s to celebrating you and your gorgeous clothes. (sic)”

Panday ushered in the new year in Maldives and really gave us some major fashion goals. We were particularly impressed by the range she displayed in her fashion choices. Check them out here.

What do you think of her recent look?

