Ananya Panday’s beach vacation pictures need to be bookmarked

In the New Year, many spent their time on a beach. Among them was actor Ananya Panday. She is in Maldives holidaying and giving us major travel goals. Her wardrobe needs to be bookmarked for the next beach vacation. Here are some of her looks.

The actor looked lovely in an off-shoulder top which she teamed with blue and white pants. She rounded off the look with hair tied in a neat bun and accessorised with cute heart-shaped earrings. And as Alia Bhatt commented, “that tan”.

In another look, she stunned in a floral printed bikini. We dig the sunflower akin bralette top. She accessorised it with those cool shades.

In yet another look, she was seen in a dress with hues resembling fire and we are not complaining. The tangerine short dress with patches of yellow looked like a perfect beach outfit. Sharing it, she wrote: “2020 – thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace 🧿 wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody bring it on 2021. (sic)”

She was seen in a pretty floral printed sweet outfit consisting of a ruffle top and skirt. She completed it with a hat and we approve!

It seems she started her vacation with a pink bikini and posed dipping her feet in water.

What do you think of her looks?

