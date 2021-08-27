Ananya Panday makes a case for contemporary fashion; see pics

August 27, 2021 7:00:15 pm
Ananya Panday’s fashion sense is everything chic and contemporary. Her looks are a perfect blend of effortless and glamorous fashion. It was no different this time as the 22-year-old once again impressed everyone with her style choices.
The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor set the temperature soaring as she was seen in a gorgeous all-black ensemble from the label Cult Gaia. She sported a halter-neck scarf top with golden keyhole and midriff flossing detailing teamed with high-waisted matching pants.
She accessorised it with statement gold earrings and oversized bangles, adding major drama to the look. She left her sleek hair open in side-parting and rounded off the look with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks and glossy pink lip shade. We love how this look was minimal yet extremely stylish.
Ananya’s sartorial choices also strike a perfect balance between monochromes and vivid hues. Recently, she was also seen wearing a multi-coloured midi dress that featured a deep v-neckline and a front slit. She once again went subtle with accessories and opted for just a pair of statement transparent earrings that gave the look a refreshing twist.
What really amped up this look was her dewy fresh makeup look and her hair styled to give a damped effect. Overall, this look can be a perfect inspiration for your next beach vacation.
