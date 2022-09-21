scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Ananya Panday’s style is all things chic and trendy

From co-ord sets to halter-neck dresses, the Liger actor can ace it all with effortless ease

ananya pandayAnanya serves fashion inspiration with her latest looks (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday, undoubtedly, has a fuss-free and chic sense of style. The actor likes to keep it casual, comfy, and incredibly stylish with her sartorial picks — the best of which she showcased during the promotions of her latest release, Liger.

For one event, she was seen donning a rather sporty outfit — a lime green collared crop top with a matching mini skirt. We loved how she ditched all accessories and completed the look with just a pair of white heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Jumping on the corset-trend bandwagon, Ananya wore a powder blue corset with a pair of white baggy trousers and pointed stilettos.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Giving Y2K vibes, she opted for a knitted orange sweatshirt with a pair of white jeans. She accessorised the look with a beaded neckpiece and a stack of bracelets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Looking lovely as ever, she slipped into a one-shoulder yellow mini dress. To complete this look, the actor opted for a pair of yellow heels and earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

Combining contemporary style with retro prints, she donned a checked red and white co-ord set. It consisted of a bralette, cropped jacket and flared trousers. She kept the look casual with a pair of white sneakers and hoop earrings.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

For the trailer launch of the film, Ananya set the temperature soaring in a halter-neck black dress with a thigh-high slit and midriff cutout. She kept the look glamorous with glittery eyeshadow, kohled eyes, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks.

