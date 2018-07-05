Ananya Panday pays homage to her dad Chunky Panday’s fashion sense; dresses up like him

Do you think Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday’s colourful prints are similar? (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram) Do you think Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday’s colourful prints are similar? (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram)

Colours are in this season, and fashionistas seem to be experimenting with a lot of perky prints too. Ananya Panday just joined the bandwagon with her sassy outfit on Instagram, and how! The 19-year-old starlet, who is all set to make her debut with Student of the Year 2, took cues from her father Chunky Panday’s funky ’80s shirts.

ALSO READ | We love prints but there’s just TOO much confusion in Sonam Kapoor’s outfit

The budding actor was seen in a multi-coloured printed top that she wore over her white shorts. Captioned, “Today’s style inspo – Dad in the 80s 🕺🏻” the picture soon went viral and people couldn’t stop raving about her outfit and talking about how well she had incorporated her father’s funky fashion trend in her ensemble. Check out her photo here.

Sanjay Kapoor was quick to post a quirky comment on her picture. Taking a dig at Chunky’s fashion sense, he wrote: “Dad is still wearing these shirts 😜 @ananyapanday @chunkypanday!”

Many other followers posted a string of compliments for the look from her New York diaries, and compared it to her dad’s fashion choices.

However, this is not the first time her style statement has stood out on the photo-sharing platform. A few days ago, Panday was a breath of fresh air in a soothing blue, lemon print wrap dress. Not only did it seem like a perfect day wear for summers, she carried it off with charm. Minimal make-up and casually tousled hair rounded out her look.

We think her style is effortless. What are your thoughts on her look? Share it in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd