Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Celeb fashion: Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon party in style; check out their stunning looks

Ananya and Kriti stole the show at the Karan Johar-hosted bash in stunning party ensembles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 3:50:38 pm
Ananya Panday, Kriti SanonAnanya and Kriti look lovely! (Source: Ananya Panday, Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Several Bollywood celebrities recently attended the party hosted by Karan Johar for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. From Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday, many stars attended the event.

As expected, the glamour quotient of the bash remained high as actors put their glamorous foot forward.

Ananya, who always impresses with her chic sense of style, stole the show in a strappy white mini dress from Runaway the Label. The dress featured a corset-style design, sweetheart neckline, mesh detailing with boning, and an invisible centre back zipper.

Keeping the look super trendy, she accessorised it with just a statement chained neckpiece and left her wavy hair open. Kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, subtle blush and nude lip colour rounded off this look.

Kriti, on the other hand, opted for a classic party number — a burgundy bustier dress from Oh Polly. Accentuating her svelte frame, the mini dress featured a draped cowl neckline, inbuilt corset and a high shine jersey overlay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) 

Styled by Kriti’s longtime stylist Sukriti Grover, the look was accessorised with a dainty diamond choker, a couple of rings and strappy black heels. Maroon smokey eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, contoured and highlighted cheeks, and glossy nude lip colour elevated this glamorous look further.

Which look would you like to recreate?

