Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon give lessons on how to ace monsoon fashion

Heavy rains have crippled Mumbai, bringing the city to a standstill. Considering the wet and messy weather, it becomes important to pick an outfit which is suitable for the weather. So in case you are looking for some fashion inspiration to add vibrancy to your monsoon wardrobe, you have reached the right place!

Spotted at Mumbai airport, Kriti Sanon opted for a black crop top layered with a matching floral co-ord set from Shivan & Narresh x Koovs collection. The bomber jacket and shorts were paired with a crossbody bag from Coach that went very well with the outfit, which was rounded out with white sneakers.

The attire is perfect for a rainy day, but we suggest swapping your white sneakers with monsoon-friendly flip-flops or sandals.

Check the entire look here.

We also spotted Ananya Panday slaying in a pair of sequinned jeans on a rainy day out. The Student of the Year 2 actor kept the overall look simple, and teamed the jeans with a classic white crop top and a pair of silver hoops. We liked how she ditched make-up and left her hair open.

You too can opt for a similar attire on a rainy day but could swap the white top for something colourful, as it may get dirty in the rain.

Take a look at the pictures below

What would your monsoon pick be this season?