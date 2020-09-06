scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Top news

Khaali Peeli promotions: Ananya Panday puts her best fashion foot forward

With this as a first, we hope to see more of Panday's looks in the coming weeks.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 6, 2020 1:10:10 pm
ananya panday, ananya panday photos, ananya panday khaali peeli promotions, ananya panday, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Little by little things are going back to normal — or at least celebrities are out and about creating an illusion of normalcy. After Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday has started promoting her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor was spotted in a black knotted top from Label Frow. This was teamed with cargo pants.

The understated make-up and smokey eyes really stood out. Click here to check all the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

While you may be hard-pressed to think of her last appearance, Balan was one of the recent actors who resorted to e-promotions for Shakuntala Devi.

With this as a first, we hope to see more of Panday’s looks.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

denim on denim
These 10 pictures are a proof that denim can be comfortable while you are in transit

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 06: Latest News

Advertisement