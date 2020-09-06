Khaali Peeli promotions: Ananya Panday puts her best fashion foot forward

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Little by little things are going back to normal — or at least celebrities are out and about creating an illusion of normalcy. After Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday has started promoting her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor was spotted in a black knotted top from Label Frow. This was teamed with cargo pants.

The understated make-up and smokey eyes really stood out.

While you may be hard-pressed to think of her last appearance, Balan was one of the recent actors who resorted to e-promotions for Shakuntala Devi.

With this as a first, we hope to see more of Panday’s looks.

