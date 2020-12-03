scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 03, 2020
Ananya Panday appears on Kareena’s show in a ‘Poo’ jacket; watch video

"I love this jacket. I have never found the right opportunity to wear it," said Ananya Panday.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 3, 2020 8:00:39 pm
ananya pandayAnanya Panday's jacket featured iconic dialogues by Kareena's character Poo from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Source: filmymirchi/Instagram)

Ananya Panday recently featured on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show What Women Want. While interacting virtually with the Omkara actor, Ananya also shared some details about her look for the show, a glimpse of which we got on Instagram.

For the show, Ananya was seen wearing a white bralette top paired with a pink jacket and a pair of blue jeans. It was the jacket that featured references to Poo, Kareena’s popular character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On the sleeves of the jacket, it read, “Good looks, good looks, and good looks,” and “PHAT-Pretty Hot and Tempting” on the front pocket — two of Poo’s iconic dialogues from the film.

At the back of the jacket was a picture of one of the scenes from the movie featuring Kareena as Poo.

“I love this jacket. I have never found the right opportunity to wear it but I’m like, ‘Today, I have to wear it’,” Ananya says in the clip. Watch the video:

Read| How Kareena Kapoor’s style evolved over the years

Would you also like to wear a Poo jacket?

