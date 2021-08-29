Ananya Panday is weekend ready in this chic ensemble; check it out

Ananya Panday’s style is chic and trendy. The actor mostly dons short dresses. This time around, she got ready for the weekend by opting for an ensemble from Bodements. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit comprised a black bralette top which was teamed with a crop black blazer. This was paired with matching mini shorts.

The look was accessorised with a silver neckpiece and hair parted at the centre.

In another look, she was seen in a green backless dress. The sleeveless outfit had an asymmetrical hemline and was completed with hair parted at the side. “Eat ur greeeenz” she wrote sharing the picture.

The Student of the Year 2 actor is often seen giving major fashion goals in her outings. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her look?

