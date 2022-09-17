Ananya Panday channels her inner Lizzie McGuire while touring Rome in a pink and white summer dress

Do you remember Lizzie McGuire? The Disney Channel show was a staple for 90s kids — and created a cult following for Hilary Duff. Ananya Panday seems to be a fan, too, as she jumped on the throwback bandwagon with one of her latest Instagram posts.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She captioned the post with a song’s lyrics from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and the last picture in her carousel post is a snapshot of Duff in the movie. “Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of (sic),” she wrote. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The actor can be seen wearing a chic pink and white strappy summer dress with a small nude-coloured purse and a pair of white slides completing her look. To add the finishing touches to this fuss-free ensemble, she left her hair open and rode on the Lime scooter, looking cheerful as ever.

Summer dresses can be a cool way to keep things casual and pretty while also beating the heat. We absolutely love Ananya’s outfit and it totally reignited our childhood nostalgia.

What about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!