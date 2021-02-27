Ananya Panday gives perfect lockdown fashion goals in latest pictures

What do you think of her looks? (File)

Ananya Panday’s fashion sense — best described as chic and understated — gets better every day and is always on point. It would not be wrong to say that the young actor can ace any look effortlessly. And recently, Ananya gave the perfect lockdown fashion goals as she was seen in a beige bralette top teamed with floral separates from designer Dhruv Kapoor.

The outfit oozed comfort, and well, you can never really go wrong with a pair of pyjamas. The look was completed with perfectly blowdried hair and subtle makeup.

“I wanna say ‘you snooze you lose’ but I kinda wanna snooze and not lose,” she captioned the pictures.

Prior to this, the Khaali Peeli actor was seen looking striking in a white corset top which was styled with printed high-waisted hot pants. She completed the look with a messy hairdo and a monochromatic makeup look.

Her style is not only trendy but is also accesible. Here are some instances.

Her wardrobe mostly consists of shorts and tees. Who wouldn’t want to replicate that, especially since it is almost summertime!

What do you think of her recent look?