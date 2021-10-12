scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Ace festive fashion in a ruffle sari just like Ananya Panday (pictures inside)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was paired with an embroidered strappy crop top and was completed with a bindi and bold red lips

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 12, 2021 9:40:23 pm
headstands, what to consider about headstands, indianexpress.com, ananya panday fitness, fitness goals, how to do headstand, headstand variations, ananya panday headstand, anshuka parwani yoga,Ananya Panday is here to give you fashion tips. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

The festive season is officially here and we all could do with some fashion tips. And who better than Ananya Panday for the same!

The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a red ruffle sari from designer Ridhi Mehra. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was paired with an embroidered strappy crop top and was completed with a bindi and red lips.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat ponytail and accessorised with statement earrings and a matching kada. It was simple yet extremely vibrant!

 

The actor looks pretty in ethnic outfits; here’s proof.

 

She has been consistently impressive with her style choices, and we cannot wait to see what else she has in store. Meanwhile, you can take some Puja fashion tips from her. We are happy to help.

