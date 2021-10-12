Ace festive fashion in a ruffle sari just like Ananya Panday (pictures inside)

The festive season is officially here and we all could do with some fashion tips. And who better than Ananya Panday for the same!

The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a red ruffle sari from designer Ridhi Mehra. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was paired with an embroidered strappy crop top and was completed with a bindi and red lips.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat ponytail and accessorised with statement earrings and a matching kada. It was simple yet extremely vibrant!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

The actor looks pretty in ethnic outfits; here’s proof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

She has been consistently impressive with her style choices, and we cannot wait to see what else she has in store. Meanwhile, you can take some Puja fashion tips from her. We are happy to help.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!