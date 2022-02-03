Style alert: Ananya Panday keeps it bright and colourful for Gehraiyaan promotions

Chic, colourful and trendy — Ananya Panday’s wardrobe is every millennial’s dream. The actor likes to keep it fuss-free and playful with her sartorial choices, and it was no different this time as she stepped out to promote her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. From skirts and dresses to jeans, the 23-year-old’s fashion moodboard has been all about contemporary fits so far.

Recently, she opted for a head-to-toe denim look in a pair of washed-out denim jeans and a crop top, styled with a matching jacket. Leopard print stilettos added drama to this otherwise subtle look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised the super chic look with golden hoop earrings and a ring. Leaving her curled hair open, she added the finishing touches with minimal makeup.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra channels her inner diva in latest looks; see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Prior to this, she paired a sleeveless white corset top featuring multicoloured prints with a green-coloured faux leather mini skirt. A pair of bright blue strappy heels elevated the look further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and accessorised the look with hoop earrings and rings. Ananya rounded off the look with purple eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also gave lessons in colour blocking in this fluorescent orange and pink mini bodycon dress with button-studded straps. Further, she teamed it with a bright orange blazer that added to the glamour quotient.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

She accessorised the look with lots of rings and a pair of orange and silver heels. Leaving her wavy hair open, she completed the look with shimmery eyeshadow, a hint of blush and glossy pink lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Corsets are one of Ananya’s go-to sartorial picks this season as she opted for yet another white corset top in one of her recent looks. It was teamed with a matching mini skirt and a bright blue oversized blazer, that added a pop of colour to this look.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian wows in Balenciaga’s new campaign as the brand starts new social media chapter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Contrasting the outfit, she paired it with green-coloured heels and accessorised the look with broad silver hoop earrings. She styled her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail and opted for minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!