From cheat-day indulgences, to fashion mantra and dream destination: Ananya Panday reveals it all

The recently-concluded FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week was not only high on style and glamour. As always, it also had numerous celebrities turning showstoppers for the showcasing designers. But among the many, one prominent actor that turned heads was the Khaali Peeli star Ananya Panday.

The 22-year-old walked the ramp for designer Ruchika Sachdeva as the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale showstopper, looking lovely in a crop top and multicoloured long skirt. On the sidelines of the phygital event, the actor spoke with indianexpress.com about her association with the designer, and how she manages to “wing” stage fright.

How would you describe your association with designer Ruchika Sachdeva for her collection ‘Ready Set Play’?

It’s the perfect association, because I really resonate with her style. She has a bold design structure. It’s a unique style that she has, like when you see wonderful pieces, you know that she’s designed it. And I really love her pop of colours that she uses.

How has been your experience of a phygital — a mix of physical and digital — fashion show?

It’s actually a ‘phygital’ show. And I feel the world is getting a little digital now. So, it is exciting to be a part of such a unique show. I’ve always wanted to have some sort of drive and experience and I think this is the perfect one.

Your thoughts on the new collection?

The collection is inspired by Lakmé’s beauty theme #MiniPlayMegaSlay. It is super fun and goes with the theme this season, which is finding joy in the smaller things in life because it’s a mini collection. And I think it’s super cute. It comes in 10 different shades and my favorite one is ‘nomad being’ and they have five different styles.

How do you describe your style? Classy or chic?

Chic.

Favourite fashion inspiration?

My inspiration is India.

Your fashion mantra?

Just have fun and try new things.

What’s your typical cheat day like?

Every Sunday is my cheat day. So it’s always like cookies and hot chocolate for sure. And there’s always like butter chicken and cheese naan and some sushi, pizza, pasta.

Do you have stage fright?

Yes, I have it and I don’t get over it. But I just wing it.

The one advisor you always go to?

My mother.

A dream destination you still haven’t been to?

The Bahamas

