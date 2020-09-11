Ananya Panday’s fashion choices make her the perfect girl next door; check pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram, APH | Designed by Gargi SIngh)

Ananya Panday’s style has always been fun and colourful. But what we most like about her is the way she makes fashion seem accessible. For instance, look out for the time she styled a white top with a quirky skirt or the way she played with polka dots. There is much to admire about her wardrobe and also take tips from.

Below are a few times the young actor impressed us with her smart fashion choices.

The Student of the Year 2 actor looked lovely in this red and black polka-dotted outfit from Michael Kors. The loose sleeves and the frill at the edges added a fun element to the look.

In another instance, she was seen in a polka-dotted dress by Vassilis Zoulias. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit stood out for its sweetheart neckline and the belt detailing at the waist. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick.

In case you are looking for ways to elevate your white top, take tips from Ananya. Also styled by Ami, she teamed the white top with a heart printed pink asymmetrical skirt.

She looked radiant in this halter-neck short dress in off-white, featuring floral prints.

And what better way to seek comfort than in an oversized hoodie. Take a look.

